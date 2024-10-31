NHS Tells Staff That Women are “Transphobic” if They Do Not Want to Share a Toilet with a Transgender Colleague

By WILL JONES – The Daily Sceptic

Mandatory training introduced in August for NHS England employees also claimed that “people” rather than women or mothers become pregnant and take maternity leave.

Another passage suggested that it is discriminatory for nurses or doctors to pray for unwell patients.

Women’s rights campaigners wrote to NHS Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard to criticise the “partisan and ideological” training and demand that it be amended earlier this month.

Last night, after being contacted by the Mail, the NHS admitted that it has since withdrawn the training module and that it will be replaced “in the next few weeks”. The 23-page document – titled ‘Equality, Diversity, Inclusion and Human Rights Skills’ – stated that “all staff, including off payroll workers, are obliged to complete the modules”. The training manual, which included five “case studies”, required staff to answer 10 multiple-choice questions to test whether they are discriminatory. In one section headed “transphobic colleague”, it gives an example of a member of NHS staff who does not wish to share a bathroom with a trans person. The document states that this is “not acceptable” and that asking whether trans staff can instead use gender-neutral or disabled toilets could constitute “illegal harassment”. It adds: “It is always an individual’s choice to use whichever facilities match how they identify.” The document was shared with the Mail by an NHS worker concerned about the training but who said they were under pressure from bosses to complete it. The whistleblower revealed: “Passing this training is required in order to progress your pay and career, and ultimately even to be employed by NHS England.”

