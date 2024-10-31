"After Oct 7 [we implemented] an Iron Dome for Israel here in the US, where we're monitoring every elected official at every level of government. Every school board commission, from social media to press releases to official documents, we're monitoring all of it."
4 thoughts on “– Dillon Hosier, CEO of the Israeli-American Civic Action Network and former Political Officer for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, State of Israel, at the Consulate General of Israel in Los Angeles.”
And there it is, folks. They’re telling us right out that they’re watching our every move.
This one gets the award of the day for “VID THAT MUST GO VIRAL.” Put it in as many faces as you can. Even the faces of idiots.
“After October 7th…” Uhhh I think it’s been a little longer than that.
Radiohead’s Thom Yorke gets heckled about Gaza genocide at concert:
Yes, bias in the language of the vid. But Yorke calls the heckler a “coward” and actually implies that he (the heckler) wants to piss on everyone’s fun.” Gee Thom, who’s pissin’ on the fun of the Palestinians?
The heckler should have taken him up on his challenge to come on stage and speak his piece. I sure wish he had invited me up there to tell it.
Shame any celebs who are playing along. Shame them and make them uncomfortable everywhere they go.
