Israel just bombed a refugee camp in Rafah… this is the worst war crime in modern history

🇮🇱 Israel just bombed a refugee camp in Rafah… this is the worst war crime in modern history THIS IS A GENOCIDE…🇵🇸💔 pic.twitter.com/jQzddqvQo4 — Pelham (@Resist_05) February 12, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet