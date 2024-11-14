UK Government To Test Digital ID on Veterans by 2025, Amid Plans for Wider Use

By Didi Rankovic – Reclaim The Net

Those paying attention do not like digital IDs, and those containing a person’s entire identity and activity, including financial — even less so.

To that, the Labour government’s reaction has essentially been – “we’ll keep saying we’re not doing it, while at once looking for ways to enforce it onto you, anyway.”

If you think that’s offensive, wait for it – the “guinea pigs” are none other than the country’s military veterans.

250,000 of them, in fact – have instead been chosen as the recipients of the “Veteran Card.” It sounds much better than what it actually entails:

“(The card will) prove their veteran status and speed up access to services and support programs. These include health services through the National Health Service (NHS), housing through the Op Fortitude program for veterans facing homelessness, employment opportunities, cheaper public transportation, and other discounts.”

Surely that – apparently – unappealing status can be proved in other ways. And “speeding the process up” is just another platitude when governments have no valid explanation for their actions.

And – having caused, with Labour policies while in office, and in between – his part in creating massive global movements of people, who props up his head, but the former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

This time it’s not about sending in the troops to dismantle countries. Now it’s about selling the digital ID idea to his own citizens – while citing the problems caused by his own policies that dismantled a number of countries.

Believe it or not, but that’s how it goes – now Blair is concerned about “immigration controls.”

And how nice would that about-face on immigration work with, at the same time promoting ID cards? Now, they’ve become “inevitable,” UK citizens are being told.

To translate English to English – “Now we’ve messed up, the way we’ll mend the problem is by forcing upon you the one thing you really don’t want.”

That’s an interpretation. Meanwhile – “I think they’re (ID cards) inevitably coming,” Labor MP Siobhain McDonagh spelled it out, and then some:

“Not just because of immigration, but the need to keep NHS records, because of benefit entitlements – all sorts of things. They’re coming.”