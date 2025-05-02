Israel ‘Launches Drone Attack’ on Civilian Ship Bringing Food and Medicine to Starving Gazans

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israel on Friday launched a drone attack against a civilian ship in international waters off the coast of Malta that was trying to bring humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip, according to The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, a pro-Palestinian NGO.

“At 00:23 Maltese time, a #FreedomFlotilla ship was subjected to a drone attack,” The Freedom Flotilla Coalition said on X. “The front of the vessel was targeted twice, resulting in a fire and a breach in the hull. The ship is currently located in international waters near #Malta. An #SOS distress signal was sent.”

“The Maltese government has not yet responded to the #SOS signal from this civilian humanitarian vessel,” they added. “Under international maritime law, Malta has an obligation to act & ensure the safety of a civilian ship in distress within its proximity.”

Video shows the moment the ship was attacked and a fire raging onboard.

The ship was rescued by a nearby tugboat, according to France 24:

Everyone aboard the aid flotilla for Gaza that was hit by drones are “confirmed safe”, the Maltese government said in a statement on Friday. “The vessel had 12 crew members on board and four civilian passengers; no casualties were reported,” the statement said, adding that a nearby tug had been directed to aid the vessel. “The tug arrived on scene and began firefighting operations. By 1:28am (23:28 GMT Thursday), the fire was reported under control. An Armed Forces of Malta patrol vessel was also dispatched to provide further assistance,” the government said. “By 2:13am, all crew were confirmed safe but refused to board the tug … The ship remains outside territorial waters and is being monitored by the competent authorities,” the statement concluded.

Israel has been enforcing a total blockade against Gaza for two months in an attempt to starve the Palestinians into submission.

They’ve used US-supplied weaponry to bombed their hospitals, water facilities and other essential civilian infrastructure in clear violation of internal law.

The Trump administration announced on March 1 that they would use “emergency” powers to rush the Jewish state another $4 billion in military assistance.

Two weeks later, Israel broke the ceasefire agreement the Trump administration had negotiated (with zero pushback from Washington), then launched a vicious blockade and proceeded to conduct civilian massacre after civilian massacre in Gaza (WARNING: GRAPHIC X LINKS).

Activists from around the world were onboard this Freedom Flotilla to try and break this siege but as we saw with Israel’s murder of peace activist Rachel Corrie two decades ago and their slaughter of peace activist Aysenur Eygi just last year, they’re eager to kill Americans and other civilians who get in their way because they know full well that our occupied government will cover-up their war crimes.