Police arrested Code Pink co-founder Medea Benjamin for protesting against Israel’s war on Gaza at the US Congress on Wednesday. The co-founder of the anti-war group said they were treated “like criminals,” and footage shows her being thoroughly searched multiple times and placed in handcuffs.

The co-founder of the anti-war group said they were treated "like criminals," and footage shows her being thoroughly searched multiple times and placed in handcuffs.

