Israel Working to Move Palestinians to Spain, Ireland, Norway and Canada – Defense Minister

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced Thursday on X that the Jewish state is working on a plan to move displaced Palestinians to majority white countries like Spain, Ireland, Norway and Canada.

Katz claimed such countries are “legally obligated” to take in the refugees Israel’s war created.

Katz wrote on X:

I have instructed the IDF to prepare a plan that will allow any resident of Gaza who wishes to leave to do so, to any country willing to receive them. Hamas has used the residents of Gaza as human shields, built its terror infrastructure in the heart of the civilian population, and now holds them hostage—extorting money from them through the humanitarian aid system and preventing their departure from Gaza. The plan will include exit options via land crossings, as well as special arrangements for departure by sea and air. Countries such as Spain, Ireland, Norway, and others, which have falsely accused Israel over its actions in Gaza, are legally obligated to allow Gazans to enter their territory. Their hypocrisy will be exposed if they refuse. Meanwhile, countries like Canada, which has a structured immigration program, have previously expressed willingness to take in residents from Gaza.

The people of Gaza should have the right to freedom of movement and migration, as is customary everywhere in the world. I welcome President @realDonaldTrump bold initiative, which can create extensive opportunities for those in Gaza who wish to leave, assist them in resettling in host countries, and support long-term reconstruction efforts in a demilitarized, threat-free Gaza after Hamas—an effort that will take many years.

Katz tagged Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the end of his post.

Katz’s comments echo similar statements put out by Israeli Knesset members at the start of the war.

In a Nov 2023 Wall Street Journal column titled “The West Should Welcome Gaza Refugees,” Danny Danon, Israel’s former Ambassador to the UN and Ram Ben Barak, the former deputy head of the Mossad, said that Western nations should “welcome” the refugees Israel’s war with Gaza is creating.

They wrote:

Europe has a long history of assisting refugees fleeing conflicts. […] Germany, Austria and Sweden accepted large numbers. […] European countries including Germany, Sweden and France have provided refuge to Syrians since the civil war started in 2011. Between 2015 and 2016, Germany alone admitted more than 1.2 million refugees and asylum-seekers, about a quarter of whom were Syrian. […] The international community has a moral imperative — and an opportunity — to demonstrate compassion, help the people of Gaza move toward a more prosperous future and work together to achieve greater peace and stability in the Middle East.

The comments also follow a secret Israeli Intelligence Ministry plan that was leaked at the start of the war which called for Gaza to be ethnically cleansed and the refugees to be sent to Europe, Canada and Egypt.

Katz said last year that if Israel is attacked by Iran the Jewish state expects the West to fight their wars.

“If Iran attacks, we expect the coalition to join Israel not only in defense but also in attacking significant targets in Iran,” Katz said.