In partnership with Bill Gates, EU boss Ursula von der Leyen pledges to "vaccinate 500 million children by 2030". 😳 pic.twitter.com/h6woFt0xGq
— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) February 6, 2025
2 thoughts on “In partnership with Bill Gates, EU boss Ursula von der Leyen pledges to “vaccinate 500 million children by 2030”.”
What kind of vaccines? If they are mRNA of any kind, she has just promised to kill 500 million children. Gates does want to decrease the world population by billions, and what better way?
Gates related:
Seems they won’t need us humans too much, but Billy and the gang “will decide” what will remain. And oh yeah, “Intelligence is rare.”:
https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1887013547885900237
