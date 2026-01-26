Israeli-American Council Asks Miriam Adelson and Haim Saban How They Control U.S. Politicians

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Zionist billionaires Miriam Adelson and Haim Saban were asked point-blank by an Israeli host at the latest Israeli-American Council summit how they buy and exercise influence over politicians in America.

Their answers were quite elucidating:

Transcript from Caitlin Johnstone (who covered these videos in an excellent article on X):

Here’s a transcript of a very revealing interaction between Adelson and event host Shawn Evenhaim: Evenhaim: Miri, you and Sheldon created a lot of relationships over the years with politicians, at the state level, and especially at the federal level. I want you to share with everyone why is it so important and how you do it, and again, writing cheques is a part of it, but there is more than writing just cheques so, how do you do it? Adelson: Shawn, can you allow me not to answer? Evenhaim (shrugs): You choose! Adelson: I want to be truthful and there are so many things that I don’t want to talk about.

Evenhaim: Yeah, I mean we don’t want specifics but that’s okay.

That’s how you know this is all on the up-and-up!

More from Johnstone:

Saban was even more guarded about his political operations than Adelson in his response to the same question from Evenhaim: “I want to be cautious how I’m saying… (Pause) It’s a system that we did not create. It’s a system that’s in place. It’s a legal system and we just play within the system. And that’s it! I mean it’s really quite simple. If you support a politician, you, under normal circumstances, should have access to be able to share opinions and try to help them see your point of view. That’s what access grants you, and the contribution and the financial support grants you the access, sooooo… I mean…. (shrugs) those that give more have more access and those that give less have less access. It’s a simple math. Trust me.” Haim Saban, whose campaign donations focus on the other side of the aisle with Democratic Party funding, has famously said “I’m a one-issue guy, and my issue is Israel.” In 2022 AIPAC’s superpac cited Saban’s financial clout to argue that deviating from support for Israel would cost the Democrats critical funding, saying “Our activist donors, who include one of the largest donors to the Democratic Party, are focused on ensuring that we have a U.S. Congress that, like President Biden, supports a vibrant and robust relationship with our democratic ally, Israel.”

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie shared the video on his X page, writing, “One of the billionaires supporting my primary opponent was asked on stage this week how she buys and influences American politicians. Here’s the video.”

Here are more highlights from the event:

The full description of the above post reads:

In yet another revealing clip from the IAC, Miriam Adelson receives a “Golan Honorary Citizenship Award” and then tells the audience in Hebrew to listen to Trump’s Hanukkah speech if you want to know her and Sheldon’s “connection to the Golan.” *That’s the speech where Trump said the Adelsons gave him $250m and constantly pressed him to do more for Israel. Trump said in the speech that he decided to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights after speaking to longtime Adelson confidant David M. Friedman for five minutes.

It really can’t get any more obvious that the left-right divide in American politics — when it comes to Israel — is non-existent at the highest levels.

The full description reads:

Adam Milstein tells the Israeli-American Council that “we” need to gather “intelligence” on “anti-Semites” and then “define who is an enemy we can attack” and single out. “We” need to mobilize an “ecosystem of many organizations” “to fight against our common enemies,” he says. (Milstein was accused by Al Jazeera of funding the doxing outfit the Canary Mission. He co-founded the Israeli-American Council in 2007.)

The full description reads:

Pro-Israel activist Adam Milstein tells the Israeli-American Council how he’s funding “pro-America” organizations that are “willing to collaborate.” “Some we fund big amounts, some we fund small amounts—but even a small amount opens the doors.” (He funds Heritage, PragerU, Judicial Watch, Christians United for Israel, the Philos Project, the Leadership Institute, Americans for Limited Government, Capital Research Center, the Center for Security Policy, HonestReporting, the Henry Jackson Society, UN Watch, and more, according to the Milstein Family Foundation’s website.)

This is where they gave away their agenda:

Cloaking Israel First as “America First” was a theme throughout the event. Another theme was the importance of allying with Christian Zionists — as they’re basically the only group left in America who is still pro-Israel.

You can watch the full summit on NTD.