Israeli Attacks Across Gaza Kill at Least Four Palestinians, Including 11-Year-Old Boy

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli attacks across Gaza on Monday killed at least four Palestinians, including an 11-year-old boy, as the IDF continues to frequently kill children as part of its constant violations of the October 2025 ceasefire deal.

The boy, identified as Ismail al-Bardawil, died of his wounds sustained by Israeli tanks firing on tents in the al-Mawasi tent camp near Khan Younis, southern Gaza. Tareq Abu Azzoum, a reporter for Al Jazeera, said al-Bardawil was shot in the chest.

Palestinians mourn 11-year-old Ismail al-Bardawil after his body arrives at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis on September 21, 2026 (ZUMA Press Wire via Reuters Connect)

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that in northern Gaza, a man, identified as Muhsen Ahmad Mustafa Bahja, was killed when an Israeli quadcopter drone shot him in the head.

Al Jazeera reported that a 31-year-old mother was killed by Israeli tank fire in al-Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza, after bringing her children to school. Later in the day, a fourth Palestinian was killed by a drone attack in Khan Younis.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said in its daily update on Monday that since the so-called ceasefire deal was signed nearly one year ago, the IDF has killed at least 1,394 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 4,839.

The Trump administration has continued to back Israel’s attacks in Gaza despite the US and the so-called Board of Peace announcing in July that Hamas had agreed to a US-proposed disarmament deal. President Trump’s envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on August 17, and the two agreed that Israel would continue bombing the Strip.