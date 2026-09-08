Israeli Attacks in Gaza Over 24 Hours Kill at Least Five Palestinians, Including Two Children

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Monday that Israeli attacks over the previous 24-hour period killed at least five Palestinians, including two young children, as the IDF continues its constant violations of the US-backed ceasefire deal.

The first child killed on Sunday was Wafaa Aqila, a seven-year-old girl who was killed alongside her father when an Israeli strike hit a car they were traveling in. According to Al Jazeera, the Palestinian Education Ministry said they were returning from buying school supplies, and footage shows people finding school books in the wreckage of the car.

Later in the day, Israeli shelling hit the Khawla Bint al-Azwar School in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, which now serves as a shelter for displaced Palestinian families. The attack killed Saadi Ghalia, who, according to Reuters, was just three years old, though the Al Jazeera report described him as a “first-grade student.”

Palestinians mourn during the funeral of three-year-old Saadi Ghalia, who was killed by an Israeli tank shell, according to medics, in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, September 7, 2026. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

A third child, six-year-old Daoud Muqata, died on Monday due to wounds he sustained weeks ago when he was shot by Israeli forces in northern Gaza, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA. A young man, Subhi al-Batrikhi, also died of wounds sustained by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on Sunday night.

Israeli attacks continued on Monday, with WAFA reporting that at least two Palestinians were killed and others were injured by an Israeli strike that targeted a motorcycle in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. Two fishermen were also wounded off the coast of Gaza City when Israeli naval vessels opened fire on their boats.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said that since the so-called ceasefire deal was signed in October 2025, IDF attacks have killed at least 1,352 Palestinians and wounded 4,511. The US has continued to back Israel’s attacks despite announcing that Hamas had agreed to a US proposal that would see the group give up its weapons and the IDF withdraw from Gaza, a potential deal that has been rejected by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.