Israeli Attacks Kill at Least 12 Palestinians in Gaza

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli forces killed at least 12 Palestinians in Gaza on Sunday, according to the enclave’s rescue agency, as the IDF continues killing Palestinians in the Strip despite the US-backed ceasefire deal.

Gaza’s Civil Defense said that one Israeli strike hit a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians in Jabalia, northern Gaza, killing at least five people. Another person was killed by Israeli army gunfire in Beit Lahia, and a separate strike hit Khan Younis, southern Gaza, killing five.

Mourners pray during the funeral of Palestinians killed in an overnight Israeli strike, according to medics, at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, February 15, 2026. REUTERS/Ramadan Abed

The heavy Israeli attacks came after the IDF on Saturday said that it killed five “armed terrorists” in northern Gaza who emerged from a tunnel as IDF forces were demolishing buildings in the area.

The IDF claimed the presence of allegedly armed Palestinian militants violated the ceasefire deal, though the Palestinian side argues that the continued IDF demolitions are a violation of the deal since the agreement calls for the halt of “all military operations” in Gaza.

The Israeli military has also been launching daily attacks across Gaza, killing at least 601 Palestinians and wounding 1,607 since the ceasefire deal was signed, according to the latest numbers from Gaza’s Health Ministry, which account for bodies brought to hospitals and morgues.

“A number of victims are still under the rubble and in the streets, as ambulance and civil defense crews have been unable to reach them so far,” the ministry wrote on Telegram.

The killing of Palestinians in Gaza has continued despite the Trump administration declaring that the “second phase” of the ceasefire deal has begun and forming the so-called “Board of Peace,” which is set to convene its first meeting in Washington on Thursday.