KABOOM!!!! 💣💣💣💥💥

Candace Owens Dropped a Bomb on Millions of Viewers — Israeli Citizens were Warned of the 9/11 Attack Two-Hours Before it Happened

Ain’t it interesting she’s been exposing Israel more since she left the Daily Wire? 🇮🇱

🔴 ISRAELI’S CITIZENS WERE WARNED… pic.twitter.com/pqG16ZfKzF

— MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) September 11, 2024