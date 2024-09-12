Israeli Strikes Kill 64 Palestinians Across the Gaza Strip

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israel’s relentless assault on the Gaza Strip continued on Wednesday, and Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that at least 64 Palestinians were killed in the previous 24-hour period.

The latest violence brings the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Gaza since October 7 to 41,084, according to the Health Ministry’s figures, which don’t account for the 10,000 people estimated to be missing and presumed dead under the rubble. The ministry said the number of wounded has reached 95,029.

Strikes in Gaza on Wednesday included the bombing of a UN school turned shelter for displaced Palestinians in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. The strike killed at least 14 people, including two children and a woman, and wounded 18 others.

The UN’s Palestinian relief agency, UNRWA, said six of its employees were killed in the bombing. “Among those killed was the manager of the UNRWA shelter and other team members providing assistance to displaced people,” UNRWA said. “This school has been hit five times since the war began. It is home to around 12,000 displaced people, mainly women and children.”

Palestinians check the grounds of a school after an Israeli air strike hits the site in Nuseirat, Gaza Strip, on September 11, 2024. (Photo by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto)

Without providing evidence, Israel claimed that it targeted a Hamas “command and control” center in Nuseirat.

An Israeli strike targeted a home in Khan Younis early Wednesday, killing 11 people. According to Al Jazeera, the European Hospital, which received the casualties, said the dead included six brothers and sisters, ranging in age from 21 months to 21 years old.

Gaza’s Civil Defense said that an Israeli strike targeted Palestinians waiting in a line for bread in Gaza City, killing three people and wounding seven. Late Tuesday, a strike was reported in the Jabalia refugee camp that targeted a home, killing nine, including six women and children.

The Biden administration continues to support the genocidal slaughter in Gaza by providing weapons to the Israeli military. A senior Israeli Air Force official recently acknowledged that without the US military aid, Israel would not be able to sustain operations in Gaza for more than a few months.