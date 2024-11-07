Israeli drone operator posted a video of himself KI!!ING RANDOM CIVILIANS as they flee their homes in Gaza.
What kind of society produces such murderous sadists?
pic.twitter.com/W8E7jyCBLP
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) November 6, 2024
