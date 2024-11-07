Morning Joe: Dems’ Favorite Show, Blatant Pro-Israel Propaganda

By Branko Marcetic – Jacobin

Morning Joe is the political show of choice for many elites, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. A Jacobin analysis of six months of its Gaza coverage reveals an unflagging role cheering on Israel’s genocide.

More than half a year into Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough was reflecting on the campus protests against the US-backed war that had multiplied across the country — ones that, just days before, had seen what one faculty member called “heavy-handed, unnecessary violence against our students” by police.

“Among these white, woke, pampered, elitist — I’m not supposed to use that word — let’s say children from these wealthy families, that decide . . . that they’re going to play radical for a weekend and then go home to mommy and daddy’s mansion — there’s a complete ignorance about the complexities of this issue,” he told the audience of Morning Joe. “Of course, if you listen to this show, you would understand many of the complexities of this issue,” he added. Fortunately for Scarborough, many people do listen to Morning Joe, which is watched by a little less than a million people each day. And MSNBC’s morning show has a prominence beyond its ratings, with what the New York Times called a “fervent audience of Washington insiders,” known as the program you go on if you want someone important to hear what you have to say. In the last four years, the show added one particularly important member to its roster of elite and influential viewers: the president of the United States. Donald Trump had Fox and Friends; the Biden administration has Morning Joe, which the president, his aides, and vice president Kamala Harris reportedly watch religiously, even consulting directly with its guests and the hosts when the cameras are off. Aides reportedly book themselves on the show to speak directly to the president. Over the past year, the show has spotlighted one issue in particular: Israel’s metastasizing war in Gaza and, now, the entire Middle East, decision-making on which Biden has, by all reports, been almost singularly behind. To get a sense of what the president, other White House officials, and the various elite viewers of the show have been imbibing about the Gaza war for the past year, Jacobin viewed six months’ worth of Morning Joe segments on Gaza posted on the MSNBC website, from October 9 — the show’s first episode following the Hamas massacre that triggered the genocide — to the end of April. Jacobin also, in select cases, viewed transcripts of entire Morning Joe episodes that are held on the Internet Archive and searched keywords on all episode transcripts throughout the period using the GDELT Project’s Television Explorer tool. The results are not pretty. The president’s favorite political show spent the first three months of Israel’s military effort as a virulently pro-war voice, playing down or even justifying massive civilian casualties, advocating against a cease-fire, presenting Israel’s ruinous military strategy as the only option, and Joe Biden’s unconditional embrace of it as the morally and politically right move. Palestinian suffering was secondary to Israelis’, even as the Gaza death toll grew, and even once the show became more vocally critical of the Israeli government and in favor of a cease-fire. Numerous key facts about the war — Israeli war crimes or experts’ charges of genocide — were absent. And even as the show’s position shifted, it cast voices of dissent and criticism as dangerous, antisemitic, and requiring repression. As of the time of publication, MSNBC has not responded to a request for comment.

A Glaring Absence Besides Israeli officials, Morning Joe had no shortage of right-leaning guests making pro-war arguments. Not included in this line-up? Palestinians. In the six months’ worth of Morning Joe segments posted online that cover the Gaza war, not a single Palestinian guest has appeared, despite the fact that the war had, in that period, killed more than 34,000 Gazans, including at least 14,500 children. For Haris Tarin, vice president of policy and programming at the Muslim Public Affairs Council, it’s part of a pattern across media and even the Democratic National Convention stage. “It is a repetitive decision to prevent audiences from hearing firsthand accounts of the human toll and suffering in Gaza and now Lebanon as well,” he says. Other than a brief, forty-second video clip of a Palestinian mother describing her fears that played in one correspondent’s report, the closest thing to a Palestinian guest was a November 6 segment that featured clips from a frequent pro-Israel guest’s interview with Mosab Hassan Yousef, the virulently pro-war and Islamophobic son of a Hamas founder turned Israeli informant, who made a series of arguments for continued war and against a cease-fire. Almost qualifying was a segment the next day, which, in lieu of interviewing Palestinians, featured New York Times columnist Nick Kristof speaking for them. “Excluding Palestinians from the show for so long enables uninterrupted dehumanization,” says Gregory Shupak, author of The Wrong Story: Palestine, Israel, and the Media, an analysis of media coverage of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, adding that allowing Palestinians to speak demonstrates viscerally that they are ordinary people who share much in common with viewers. “Such exclusions render Palestinians eminently killable.” Instead, Morning Joe’s war coverage was overwhelmingly oriented around Israeli suffering. An early segment covering the Netanyahu government’s urging of one million Palestinian civilians to evacuate northern Gaza in advance of an invasion — an act of ethnic cleansing — was framed around the “difficult questions about what that invasion may mean and whether it could put the hostages in danger.” It wasn’t just the hostages. On Morning Joe, viewers were made to relive the horrific attack on October 7 over and over again. While not surprising in the week that followed the attack, this continued weeks and months into the war, long after the Palestinian death toll overtook the Israeli one, and as it eventually became ten, twenty, thirty times that number. One April 22 segment, reporting on a New York public exhibit about October 7, was emblematic. “Hamas did this purposefully to kill, torture and rape Jews,” Scarborough said, before telling viewers they are “terrorists who shot their infants in their crib, who raped their daughters, savaged their wives, killed their parents in front of them,” shortly after. Moments later, he reiterated that the group was one that had “raped their women, who killed their babies, that burned their grandmothers.” “And somehow, somehow, nobody wants to talk about this,” he said, falsely. “Nobody wants to talk about October the 7.” But Scarborough did, over and over again, with such lurid descriptions of the violence inflicted on Israelis that day a regular feature of the show’s discussions of the war. In one December 4 segment, Scarborough delivered a lengthy monologue that gruesomely described the rape of Jewish women three separate times in two minutes, as well as a host of other atrocities (“burning their grandmothers . . . the shooting of babies in cribs, the burning of babies in cribs”). Other times, interviewees did so: “The smell of death was overwhelming”; “Each family, bound together, burned alive, set on fire, bullet holes”; “They raped, tortured, and mutilated Americans”; “Everything was either on fire or burnt, you could still see bodies on the streets, blood everywhere”; “These wonderful houses where these people lived in peace, and they were burned and decapitated and mutilated in their beds.” A volunteer with the controversial Israeli emergency response nonprofit ZAKA related that a Holocaust survivor who had witnessed the infamous Nazi torturer Dr Josef Mengele’s human experiments told him the crimes of October 7 were “much worse” than the Holocaust. It is hardly scandalous that the show would describe the ghastly crimes of October 7, or express horror about them and sympathy for impacted Israelis. The problem lies elsewhere. “The consistent emphasis on the horrors of October 7 week after week is intended to provide justification in advance for Israeli atrocities,” says Youmans. Shupak says the point of this one-sided coverage is to demonize not just Hamas but “the broader ethnic or national group to which they belong to create the impression that violence against them is justified and necessary.” It also meant the show spread misinformation. Months after the Israeli government couldn’t confirm some of the most sensational claims about October 7 and the international press all debunked them, Morning Joe’s hosts and guests continued to spread them. Months after the Israeli government couldn’t confirm some of the most sensational claims about October 7 and the US, European, and Israeli press all debunked them — beheaded babies and numerous other infants shot or burned alive, for instance, or a pregnant woman cut open and the fetus pulled out — Morning Joe’s hosts and guests continued to spread them. (In reality, thirty-six children were killed on October 7 and, as of the time of writing, only one known infant, ten-month-old Mila Cohen). That includes as recently as this past April, when Rep. Josh Gottheimer told the hosts that Hamas had “butchered, decapitated, ripped babies out of wombs, you know, burned babies alive,” with no pushback. Yet when Israeli forces were falsely accused of shocking crimes, the show didn’t mince words: it was “blood libel,” drumming up hatred and violence against Jews. At least one regular viewer spread such misinformation further: President Biden himself, who infamously and repeatedly claimed, reportedly against the advice of White House staff, to have seen phantom images of the decapitated babies as late as December 2023, using language strikingly similar to that heard on the program. Media experts Jacobin spoke to called this part of a “feedback loop” and an “incestuous echo chamber” between politicians and the news media that is, in theory, contrary to the mission of a free press. “This whole circle keeps politicians in their own bubble, out of touch with the public,” says Youmans. The other issue is how it compared to the show’s treatment of Palestinians.

Palestinian Lives Matter Morning Joe simply did not show the same concern, sympathy, or moral outrage for Palestinian suffering and the violence against them as it did for Israelis. “The helplessness must be unimaginable, impossible to live with,” Brzezinski commented while interviewing one family member of the Israeli hostages. In a later segment, she and Scarborough recounted how she had gasped upon seeing Israeli American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin on television (“You don’t have to be a mother or father, you just have to be a human being to have a little gasp when you see that video,” commented Geist). “An all-American kid,” Scarborough commented in an interview with Goldberg-Polin’s parents. “Long Island. Was gonna go to a school in Binghamton. Knicks fan. I mean anyone watching out in Long Island, I mean, this is your son. This is your daughter. This is your child.” This level of empathy was not extended to Palestinians. While viewers were constantly and viscerally reminded of the horrors Israeli civilians had suffered on October 7 and continued to suffer in captivity, their plight, appropriately, given faces and voices, Palestinian suffering was covered in interviews with NBC correspondents, almost always from a bird’s-eye distance. They were often a nameless, faceless mass, whose struggles were briefly and emotionlessly described to viewers. The massive and steadily rising Palestinian death toll was rarely mentioned, according to a search of full-episode transcripts of the first three months of the show after October 7. The Gaza death toll only got a mention in one-third of the first sixty episodes that followed that date, and that’s being generous: several of those mentions were panelists and guests calling the death toll “false,” “exaggerated,” or otherwise casting doubt on the figure, and it was often prefaced with the caveat that it came from Hamas. (In May, Scarborough would spread the false claim on X/Twitter that the United Nations had halved its estimates of Gazan women and children killed, a tweet that is still up despite a UN spokesperson making clear this was not true.) The Israeli death toll, by contrast, was mentioned in just under half of those sixty episodes — an undercount, since it doesn’t include several times that viewers were told the equivalent of 50,000 Americans had been killed. This was despite the fact that it was a static figure related to a single event further and further in the past, rather than, as in the Palestinians’ case, an ongoing and rising death toll related to atrocities that were taking place every single day. “A one-sided bias of any world event has a powerful conditioning effect,” says Tarin. Segments that started out covering the plight of Palestinians quickly shifted their focus elsewhere. On October 17, the show ran a brief, two-minute segment about the brutal murder of a six-year-old Palestinian American boy that social tensions over the war had inspired; the guest invited on to discuss the incident was the ADL’s Greenblatt, who immediately turned the topic to antisemitism and October 7. Often, segments on Palestinian suffering became about Israeli suffering. One segment that began by surveying the humanitarian crisis in Gaza quickly pivoted to a lengthy, first-hand account of an Israeli hostage returning to her ransacked home. A November 20 segment that ended with a correspondent reporting that babies had died as a result of Israel’s assault on Al-Shifa Hospital saw the hosts immediately turn to the importance of “how to get the hostages home” and that Israel was “losing the information war.” Another segment on November 9 opened with an overview of the effects of Israel’s siege on the territory and the need for letting in aid, then quickly turned to a discussion of October 7, the feelings and resilience of Israelis, and antisemitism. “They’re saying, ‘Yes, these terrible things happened to Israel on October 7, but . . .’,” guest Dan Senor said during the segment. “There’s always a ‘but’,” replied Geist. “There’s the ‘but’. ‘But: have you thought about the fact that Gaza is an open-air prison, have you thought about the suffering of the Palestinians,’” said Senor, charging that bringing up these points was a “legitimization” of Hamas’s atrocities that day. Such coverage mirrors what even a former Clinton State Department official has called President Biden’s clear lack of empathy toward Palestinians. The president has been repeatedly criticized for failing to show the same compassion for Palestinians in speeches as he has extended to Israelis, often through graphic and emotional descriptions of the Israelis killed on October 7. When he finally met this past April with a group of Arab and Muslim Americans who described to him the horrors being experienced by those in Gaza, Biden reportedly told them to “think about the young people that were killed on October 7.” By far the hosts’ strongest language in support of ending the war, and their harshest words for the president for not doing more to bring it about, came in a segment on April 3. But, tellingly, it wasn’t triggered by the situation in Gaza, where at that point the death toll had reached nearly 33,000. Instead, it was the IDF’s targeted killing of seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen, the aid organization founded by chef José Andrés, beloved within the DC circuit. “I gotta tell ya. I’m glad the president spoke out strongly, but this has gotta stop,” Brzezinski said on the segment. “The overwhelming number of Americans agree with José Andrés, that this is just enough, and they need to focus on a permanent cease-fire and they need to focus on getting the hostages home,” commented Scarborough. (Just two weeks earlier, Scarborough had defended Biden and praised him for “desperately trying to work this out.”) “I’m so sick of hearing about how upset President Biden is,” exasperated NBC analyst Elise Jordan told the panel, suggesting, along with former Council on Foreign Relations president Richard Haass, that it was time to cut off arms to Israel. In segments that followed, the plight of Palestinians was given slightly more salience. But only relatively speaking: these points were inevitably framed around how it “hurts Israel in the long run” and the “damage this is doing to the standing of Israel in America.” In an April 4 segment, Scarborough launched into an uninterrupted, passionate, seven-minute-long monologue listing off Netanyahu’s various misdeeds that had harmed Israel, including another lengthy, often gruesome account of October 7 atrocities that alone lasted a minute and a half. The crimes he had inflicted on Palestinians didn’t get a single mention.

Propaganda by Omission In constructing a world of alternate facts for its elite viewership, what is arguably most striking about Morning Joe’s Gaza coverage is not what was on the show, but what was missing. Morning Joe’s audience didn’t learn, for instance, about the growing body of scholars and experts — a number of them Jewish and even Israeli themselves — who considered Israel’s war a genocide. Names like Raz Segal, Amos Goldberg, and Francesca Albanese, who had all deemed the war a genocide, were neither mentioned on the show nor on MSNBC as a whole, according to a GDELT Television Explorer search. On the first morning after fifty-five scholars of the Holocaust, genocide, and mass violence released a statement warning of the “danger of genocide in Israel’s attack on Gaza,” the hosts brought up that word only in the context of student protesters supposedly calling for “the genocide of Jews.” The show tended to argue instead that Gaza was not a genocide, and that to charge that it was was antisemitic. When South Africa presented to the International Court of Justice a comprehensive list of explicitly genocidal statements from more than a dozen Israeli military and political officials all the way up to the prime minister, Scarborough misleadingly painted them as purely the statements of “extremists in the cabinet . . . who are loathed by the leaders of the IDF” and “whose words are going to be used against Israel.” Israeli atrocities that sparked worldwide outrage didn’t exist on the show, like video footage of Israeli forces shooting and bombing unarmed Palestinians walking through Gaza, or the discovery of mass graves full of Palestinian corpses in April. (By contrast, a week after the latter news, the show had multiple segments discussing Kristi Noem’s admission that she had killed her dog.) The day a different mass grave was discovered in February, containing thirty bodies of people killed execution-style, Morning Joe’s only Gaza-related segment was about Biden consoling the family of a US soldier that was killed as a result of the president’s support for Israel’s war. Despite the show’s overwhelming emphasis on October 7, that Israeli forces themselves were responsible for many casualties attributed to Hamas on October 7 does not appear to have been mentioned in the show. First reported by Israeli media before being picked up internationally, it was not brought up in the segments posted to the Morning Joe site, nor were the reports about it covered on episodes the morning after their publication, when the show typically discussed notable news stories. There was no mention of the documented fact that protests were not just led but made up of and often organized by Jewish students and antiwar groups like Jewish Voice for Peace. A search for “Hannibal” — referring to the Hannibal directive, the IDF policy permitting soldiers to kill Israeli citizens to prevent hostages being taken — shows the word brought up only in the context of Trump’s references to Silence of the Lambs character Hannibal Lecter. References to “friendly fire” came up only a handful of times, referring exclusively to Israeli soldiers accidentally killed in Gaza. One omission in particular deserves attention, even though it falls outside the six-month timeframe. While the show often claimed the world was ignoring Hamas’s sexual violence, Morning Joe did not once cover the shocking sexual torture of Palestinians by Israeli soldiers. Sde Teiman, the detention camp where the torture took place, was mentioned only once on the network, on Chris Hayes’s show one month earlier, and “torture” and “abuse” were, in the context of Gaza, reserved exclusively for Hamas’s crimes on October 7.

“Committed to Propaganda” Morning Joe’s Gaza coverage is not unique. Experts say it reflects both the findings of their own research as well as numerous studies of US media coverage that consistently show Palestinian perspectives are underrepresented and that Israeli death and suffering is considered more important than that of Palestinians. “The coverage on MSNBC and throughout the media sphere poses a consistent double standard not tolerated by other demographics,” says Tarin. While Morning Joe may not be an outlier, its status as the favorite political show of, and unofficial political advisors to, a president and White House responsible for what even a serving career US official has called Israel’s “nihilistic regional murder spree” gives it a special role: cocooning the powerful in a distorted and often flattering alternate reality that justifies their actions — in this case, one of the most appalling crimes carried out this century. “The program is committed to propaganda rather than actual discussion of real events and history,” says Youmans. “These personality-driven programs actually resemble much more state TV in authoritarian countries where the hosts read scripts freshly delivered from government ministers.”