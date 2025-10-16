Israeli Forces Continue To Kill Palestinians in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli forces continued to kill Palestinians in Gaza on Wednesday despite the ceasefire deal that was signed last week, as Israel has issued warnings against approaching the “yellow line,” referring to the line that Israeli troops withdrew to when the truce went into effect on Friday.

At least one person was killed by an Israeli attack in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on Wednesday, Al Jazeera reported, citing sources at the Nasser Hospital.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, at least two Palestinians were killed by an Israeli drone in Gaza City’s eastern Shujaiya neighborhood. A day earlier, at least five Palestinians were killed in the same neighborhood while inspecting their homes, according to Gaza’s Civil Defense. The IDF claimed they crossed the “yellow line” and posed a “threat,” but it did not allege they were armed.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a threat related to the “yellow line” in a post on X on Wednesday. “The IDF operates in accordance with directives and enforces a clear policy of preparedness along the yellow line – which includes over 50% of Gaza’s territory,” he wrote.

“The enforcement policy is unequivocal: for every violation, an immediate response. Yesterday, terrorists who attempted to approach and cross were thwarted – and so it will be in the future as well,” he added.

WAFA reported that at least 14 bodies were brought to Gaza hospitals on Wednesday, including eight that were recovered from the rubble, suggesting a total of six Palestinians could have been killed.

Hamas has also clashed with militias since the ceasefire went into effect, and has carried out summary executions of alleged criminals and collaborators. As part of its strategy against Hamas, Israel had been arming some militias and gangs in the Strip. President Trump expressed support for Hamas’s executions on Tuesday, saying they took out “a couple of gangs that were very bad.”