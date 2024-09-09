Israeli Forces Kill 94 Palestinians in Gaza Over Three Days

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli forces have killed at least 94 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip over the past three days, according to numbers released by Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The ministry said on Saturday that 61 Palestinians were killed and another 162 were injured over the previous 48-hour period.

On Sunday, the ministry said another 33 Palestinians were killed, bringing the recorded death toll to 40,972 and the number of wounded to 94,761.

An aunt tries to comfort Palestinian child Hanan at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir el-Balah on September 8, 2024. A few days ago, Hanan’s family home was reportedly bombed in an Israeli strike, during which both of her parents were killed, according to relatives. Hanan lost both of her legs, and her sister Misk, who is also at the hospital, lost her right foot. (IMAGO/APAimages)

Strikes in Gaza on Saturday targeted two schools-turned-shelters for displaced people, one in Gaza City and one in the Jabalia refugee camp. The two strikes killed at least 12 people. On Sunday, six Palestinians were reported killed in attacks on homes in Gaza City.

On September 5, Gaza’s Media Office released figures on the number of women and children who have been killed. It said the Israeli campaign had killed 16,715 children and 11,308 women since October 7.

The numbers from Gaza’s Health Ministry and Media Office are considered a low estimate since they don’t include Palestinians who are missing and presumed dead under the rubble, which has previously been estimated to be about 10,000 people.

It’s also unclear how many people have died in Gaza due to indirect causes. A letter written by a group of experts recently published in the British medical journal The Lancet estimated the total number of deaths in Gaza, including those killed by the Israeli military and indirect causes, could reach 186,000. They reached the numbers by using the death toll from the end of June, which was 37,396.