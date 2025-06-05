Israeli Forces Kill 95 Palestinians in Gaza Over 24 Hours

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Warning: Graphic footage below

Gaza’s Health Ministry said Wednesday that Israeli attacks killed 95 Palestinians and wounded 440 over the previous 24-hour period as relentless US-backed Israeli strikes continue to pound the Strip.

The Health Ministry said the bodies of two other Palestinians who were killed in previous Israeli attacks were also recovered. “There are still a number of victims under the rubble and on the streets, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them,” the ministry wrote on Telegram.

According to the Anadolu Agency, Israeli strikes included the bombing in the Sheikh al-Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City, which killed at least five people and wounded others, with children among the casualties. Footage from the al-Shifa Hospital shows children being treated on the floor after the attack due to the lack of capacity.

Footage from the al-Shifa Hospital on June 4, 2025 (Anadolu Agency via Reuters Connect)

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported child casualties in other parts of Gaza. In the south, at least two people were killed, including a 12-year-old, by a drone attack on a gathering of civilians in the Japanese neighborhood west of Khan Younis. Three others, including two children, were killed by Israeli attacks on tents in the al-Mawasi area on the coast.

The latest violence came as the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) paused aid operations for a day due to the repeated Israeli attacks on Palestinians who were on their way to distribution sites. Israeli forces fired on Palestinians near an aid site in Rafah on Tuesday, killing at least 27 people.

The GHF said that it asked the Israeli military to “introduce measures that guide foot traffic in a way that minimizes confusion or escalation risks near IDF military perimeters, develop clearer IDF-issued guidance to help the population transit safely, and enhance IDF force training and refine internal IDF procedures to support safety.”

According to Axios, the Israeli military admitted that it shot civilians on Tuesday, claiming that they deviated from the pre-approved route. On Wednesday, the IDF said that the roads to the GHF sites are now considered “combat zones” while distribution is paused.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said that since Israel resumed its genocidal war on March 18, at least 4,335 Palestinians have been killed, and 13,300 were injured. The numbers account for dead and wounded Palestinians brought to hospitals and morgues.

Since October 7, 2023, the ministry’s death toll has reached 54,607, and the number of wounded has climbed to 125,341, figures that don’t account for thousands missing and presumed dead under the rubble or indirect deaths caused by the Israeli siege.