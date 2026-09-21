ISRAELI NGO networks have FLOODED EUROPE’S MIGRATION ROUTES, providing migrants MAPS, MONEY and LOGISTICAL SUPPORT to move deeper across the continent.
Probably nothing. pic.twitter.com/j50QW6YJCq
— Rabbi Jeff (@RabbiJeffx) September 20, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
ISRAELI NGO networks have FLOODED EUROPE’S MIGRATION ROUTES, providing migrants MAPS, MONEY and LOGISTICAL SUPPORT to move deeper across the continent.
Probably nothing. pic.twitter.com/j50QW6YJCq
— Rabbi Jeff (@RabbiJeffx) September 20, 2026