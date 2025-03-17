Israeli spy and American traitor Jonathan Pollard calls the Oct. 7th “attack” an INSIDE JOB.
He also claims he’s being threatened with arrest for speaking out. pic.twitter.com/fQlz2Yk1zw
— Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) March 16, 2025
