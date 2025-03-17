Israeli spy and American traitor Jonathan Pollard calls the Oct. 7th “attack” an INSIDE JOB. He also claims he’s being threatened with arrest for speaking out.

Israeli spy and American traitor Jonathan Pollard calls the Oct. 7th "attack" an INSIDE JOB. He also claims he's being threatened with arrest for speaking out.

