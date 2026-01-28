🚨 Israeli Unit 8200 Agents Infiltrate TikTok!!
According to a MintPress News investigation, TikTok has hired a "myriad of former spooks from Israeli spying agency Unit 8200."
At this point, TikTok is basically Israeli spyware. pic.twitter.com/hs2UY0k2z2
— James Li (@5149jamesli) January 28, 2026
One thought on “Israeli Unit 8200 Agents Infiltrate TikTok!! According to a MintPress News investigation, TikTok has hired a “myriad of former spooks from Israeli spying agency Unit 8200.” At this point, TikTok is basically Israeli spyware.”
Just saw this on the site WinterWatch, stating folks are dumping TikTok thanks to the ZioShills taking it over:
https://www.winterwatch.net/2026/01/tick-tok-institutes-heavy-censorship-users-switch-to-upscrolled/