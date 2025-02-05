Israel’s largest export is diamonds, but Israel has no diamonds… they come from Jewish billionaire Dan Gertler’s child slavery mines in the Congo…🇨🇩🇮🇱
— Pelham (@Resist_05) February 5, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Israel’s largest export is diamonds, but Israel has no diamonds… they come from Jewish billionaire Dan Gertler’s child slavery mines in the Congo…🇨🇩🇮🇱
— Pelham (@Resist_05) February 5, 2025
One thought on “Israel’s largest export is diamonds, but Israel has no diamonds… they come from Jewish billionaire Dan Gertler’s child slavery mines in the Congo”
Just one example of the Talmudic “2800 gentile slaves per Jew” agenda… or some say it’s 800, not 2800….