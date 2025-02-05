Report: Netanyahu Gave Trump Golden Pager as a ‘Gift’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday presented President Trump with both a gold-plated and regular pager as “gifts,” according to Israel’s Channel 12 news.

The “gift” was a reference to Israel rigging thousands of consumer electronic goods that were sold to Hezbollah in Lebanon with explosives and remotely detonating them in two separate rounds of largely indiscriminate terror attacks that killed dozens and wounded thousands.

Zionists have celebrated the attack as an act of Jewish “genius.”

“The prime minister’s visit to the White House, which took place Tuesday night, lasted five hours, beginning with President Trump personally greeting Netanyahu at the White House entrance,” Israel Hayom reported on Wednesday. “The two leaders proceeded to the Roosevelt Room, where the prime minister signed the guest book in the presence of both delegations. Netanyahu presented President Trump with both a gold-plated and standard pager as gifts, to which Trump responded, ‘That was a tremendous operation.'”

I find it hard to believe Trump would take such a “gift” as anything but a threat.

Trump’s off-the-wall press conference wherein he proposed the US “take over” Gaza and clean up Israel’s mess as part of a multi-year, multibillion dollar nation-building project followed right after.

Perhaps Trump fears meeting the same fate as JFK.

As a reminder, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed last year that his security team found a bugging device in his personal bathroom after it was used by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit in 2017.

The Secret Service are failing at their jobs if they actually let this wanted war criminal hand our president these “pagers.”