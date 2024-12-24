It’s clear Katie Hobbs must have DEEP connections to The Mexico Cartel. Arizona armed The Cartel

By Wall Street Apes

5 gun shops in Arizona are being sued by the Mexico Government for “actively facilitating the trafficking of firearms that empower the cartels — A cartel without firearm is just a gang”

“60 Minutes reviewed internal ATF and Mexican law enforcement documents. According to the documents, 566 guns recovered in Mexico over a 4 1/2 year period were traced back to the Arizona gun dealers named in Mexico’s lawsuit. And nearly 200 of the guns came from one dealer”

Katie Hobbs has had numerous accusations of being associated with The Cartel and taking bribes from them. (She denies this)

It’s not a coincidence that out of all the gun dealers on this map it just so happenes that Arizona is the state these guns come from…

