It’s game over for the US proxy war in Ukraine. The US Govt now pivots to China in a desperate attempt to stop the inevitable fall of its fatally indebted money printing empire. Western leaders who supported the US adventure against Russia look like fools.

It’s game over for the US proxy war in Ukraine. The US Govt now pivots to China in a desperate attempt to stop the inevitable fall of its fatally indebted money printing empire. Western leaders who supported the US adventure against Russia look like fools. pic.twitter.com/cLNuBMcH6T — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) March 14, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet