🚨DONALD TRUMP LEAVING THE DOOR OPEN FOR ISRAEL TO ILLEGALLY ANNEX THE WEST BANK🇵🇸?

"It's a small country. My desk is the Middle East, and the top of the pen is Israel. That's not good. It's a small piece of land.”

Miriam Adelson’s donations may have secured Washington handing… pic.twitter.com/gJ96Hzjva3

— Afshin Rattansi (@afshinrattansi) February 3, 2025