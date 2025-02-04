The techniques of settler colonial genocide used in Gaza redeployed in the West Bank. The Israeli military detonating an entire Palestinian residential block in Jenin today.

The techniques of settler colonial genocide used in Gaza redeployed in the West Bank. The Israeli military detonating an entire Palestinian residential block in Jenin today. pic.twitter.com/C7FyMc8bnt — Nicola Perugini (@PeruginiNic) February 2, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



