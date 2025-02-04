The techniques of settler colonial genocide used in Gaza redeployed in the West Bank. The Israeli military detonating an entire Palestinian residential block in Jenin today. pic.twitter.com/C7FyMc8bnt
— Nicola Perugini (@PeruginiNic) February 2, 2025
3 thoughts on “The techniques of settler colonial genocide used in Gaza redeployed in the West Bank. The Israeli military detonating an entire Palestinian residential block in Jenin today.”
New ad, paid for by The Foundation to Combat Anti-semitism:
https://x.com/DramaAlert/status/1886521924777292093
.
Well Snoop and Tom, I hate GENOCIDE. And I thoroughly hate those who perpetrate it. You’ve reached middle-age and you still don’t know that hate has its place!!? Hate comes to us from the creation itself; that’s why we have that capability, so we can do something about eliminating that which is perpetrating all manner of heinous cruelty in the world and which we, having a charge to protect goodness and innocence, rightfully and cognitively HATE. In fact, it is the duty of any human being who sees through the deceptive destruction!! I will ALWAYS HATE EVIL and will do what I can to stop it.
.
Snoop Dog Net Worth: $160 Million
Tom Brady Net Worth: $300 Million
.