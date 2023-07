Jacob Rothschild Says Covid Was a Distraction 🚨

Rothschild, “The phenomenon change that’s come about in the last 2-3 years is there isn’t a child over the age of 6 who’s not deeply concerned about climate change — Covid is a distraction, not more than a distraction, it’s a… pic.twitter.com/EtGqP66HVH

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 18, 2023