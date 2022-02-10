Democratic strategist James Carville cursed out unvaccinated individuals on his podcast last week, saying anyone without a vaccine was a “piece of s–t” and he wanted to punch them in the face.
On Thursday’s “Politics War Room with James Carville & Al Hunt,” Carville and Hunt took a listener question wondering why President Biden would not pass a bill that bars unvaccinated citizens from interstate travel.
“I wouldn’t be against that at all. I’d be for it actually, as long as you put ‘or testing.’ Before you get on a plane or bus or interstate train, you want to be vaccinated or tested. I don’t think the Supreme Court would allow him to do that,” Hunt said.
“I don’t either,” Carville replied.
“I don’t think he should expend much capital trying to get something done that’s going to get knocked down,” Hunt said.
Carville continued by suggesting a law giving immunity to anyone for punching an unvaccinated person.
“I wish what they’d do is pass a law to make you immune from liability if you punch some unvaccinated person right in the face, which I’d really like to do. If you ask me what’s my first reaction to you if you’re not vaccinated, you don’t have any medical reason not to be, you’re a piece of s—, OK? I just want to punch you in the god—-ed face. That’s the way I look at these people,” Carville said.
“Agreed,” Hunt replied.
Media pundits and authorities have grown increasingly hostile against individuals who choose to remain unvaccinated for various reasons.
https://www.foxnews.com/media/james-carville-wants-punch-unvaccinated-people
8 thoughts on “James Carville: I want to punch ‘piece of s–t’ unvaccinated people in the face”
