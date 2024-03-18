James Lindsay Warns Joe Rogan: ‘Joe Biden May Cede U.S. Sovereignty to World Health Organization Pandemic Treaty in May’

“One thing that they consider another kind of pandemic is misinformation and disinformation.”

“They just screwed up one pandemic, and now they say that they need to have total control over pandemic preparedness and public health. It’s not even just about diseases, right? We know they screwed up COVID, and it was total global tyranny.

Imagine if they had the power where there is no Florida. There’s no difference between Texas and California. It’s all whatever the World Health Organization says. So there’s no difference between Florida, Canada, or Sweden, which did something different. Everything has to be on the same page, but then they go further, and they declare other things matters of public health.

Like gun violence as a public health threat, racial injustice, or inadequate food systems. it’s literally a recipe for them to be able to declare total tyranny. But particularly over anything that they can skew as public health. And so one thing that they consider another kind of pandemic is misinformation and disinformation.

So, it explicitly calls for censorship of what would be misinformation and disinformation. So now these 193 countries or whatever it is are supposed to sign over to the World Health Organization, the ability through a treaty that’s not being ratified in the Senate, like a treaty Joe Biden will probably do as an executive agreement rather than passing two-thirds majority in the Senate.

So we have this treaty that hands over control of the United States as a federal entity to the World Health Organization, which is led by Tedros, who is openly a Marxist, so what the hell is going on with that?

Where they have total blanket control over anything they can declare public health, including misinformation and disinformation… There’s no full signing-off until the meeting at the end of May. So, we have about 11 weeks. Who is going to go for that? Joe Biden.”

