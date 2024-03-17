Group of illegal immigrants in El Paso, TX, attempt to intimidate reporter

By Sara Higdon – The Post Millennial

A group of illegal immigrants outside a church being used as a shelter in El Paso, Texas, intimidated a Border Hawk reporter before attempting to break into his vehicle.

In a video posted on X, a group of men outside the Sacred Heart Church are seen flipping off the reporter and cursing at him in Spanish. The group began to surround the vehicle and knock on windows before one threw a rock at the car.

Due to traffic, the reporter was unable to quickly flee the area. Luckily, he was eventually able to drive off without further escalation.

According to Border Hawk, the outlet reported the incident to the El Paso Police Department. When asked what actions the department was going to take, an officer responded, “I can’t tell you anything more.”

Sources told Border Hawk that it is unlikely anything will be done, as the church has been reported to authorities several times already.

The incident comes days after President Biden claimed in an interview with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart that illegal immigrants built this country. “I’m not gonna treat any of these people with disrespect. They built this country,” Biden said. Biden also apologized for using the term “illegal” in his State of the Union Address, claiming he should have instead used the word “undocumented” when referring to Jose Ibarra, the Venezuelan national and active gang member responsible for the death of Laken Riley. A report in February revealed that over 7.2 million illegal immigrants have entered the country since President Biden took office in 2021. At the time of the report, over one million illegal immigrant encounters with US Customs and Border Protection agents since October have been recorded. These shocking statistics come after a record year of encounters for Border Patrol in 2023. In 2023, there were 2.3 million apprehensions at the border, including a number of “non-citizens” who were revealed to be on the terror watchlist.