Joe Biden, congratulating Jews on Hanukkah at the White House, read from the teleprompter how “his father” (who died more than 20 years ago) survived the Hamas attack on October 7 2023 and then he added that 65 years had passed since the Hamas attack.

This man is the President… pic.twitter.com/pXMz1II2nw

— Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) December 12, 2023