Joe Rogan Apologizes Amid Spotify Vaccine Controversy.

Barron’s – by Lina Saigol

Joe Rogan responded to a growing backlash against his popular podcast and host Spotify , saying his show had grown “out of control” and promised to be more balanced and informed about controversial topics in the future. Spotify stock was rising.

“If I pissed you off, I’m sorry,” Rogan said in a 10-minute Instagram video post on Sunday evening.

“I will do my best to try to balance out these more controversial viewpoints with other people’s perspectives so we can maybe find a better point of view,” he said.

Singer-songwriters Neil Young and Joni Mitchell last week announced that they were removing their music from Spotify Technology (ticker: SPOT) in protest at the streaming giant’s role as a platform for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus and vaccines.

“Spotify has become the home of life-threatening Covid misinformation. Lies being sold for money,” Young wrote on his website.

The hashtags #CancelSpotify and #deletespotify were trending on Twitter Thursday and other artists joined the conversation as well.

“It’s a strange responsibility to have this many viewers and listeners. It’s nothing that I’ve prepared for. I’m going to do my best to balance things out,” Rogan said.

He thanked Spotify for its support and said he is, and “always have been a Neil Young fan.”

Earlier on Sunday, Spotify published its existing rules governing content on its platform, and said it would add content advisories for anything containing a discussion about Covid, in what it called a new effort to combat misinformation.

“This advisory will direct listeners to our dedicated Covid-19 Hub, a resource that provides easy access to data-driven facts, up-to-date information as shared by scientists, physicians, academics and public health authorities around the world, as well as links to trusted sources,” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said in a statement.

Spotify stock has fallen 26% year to date, but that has more to do with the selloff in high-valuation tech shares than any controversy regarding Joe Rogan or the #deletespotify campaign. Its stock is up 2.8% in premarket trading on Monday after getting upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citi.