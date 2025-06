John Kiriakou committed Washington’s one unpardonable sin: he embarrassed the CIA. John Brennan tried to have him executed for it.

(0:00) Introduction

(1:41) Speaking Out Against the CIA’s Torture Program

(7:20) Why the CIA Loved Obama

(19:05) Why John Brennan Hated Kiriakou… pic.twitter.com/a8OIlJUxXy

