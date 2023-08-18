JOURNALISM: The University of Texas is abandoning neutrality in reporting as it embraces the “Solidarity Journalism Initiative” funded by George Soros and other major corps. The focus is no longer on reporting the truth but on reporting lived experience.

JOURNALISM: The University of Texas is abandoning neutrality in reporting as it embraces the “Solidarity Journalism Initiative” funded by George Soros and other major corps. The focus is no longer on reporting the truth but on reporting lived experience.https://t.co/frWLx80HVR — @amuse (@amuse) August 18, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



