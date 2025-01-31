🚨 #BREAKING: Just 24 HOURS before an American Airlines flight collided with a Blackhawk at Reagan National Airport, ANOTHER American flight had to abort landing due to a helicopter crossing its flight path at the same airport
AA4514 can be seen on radar having to go around a… pic.twitter.com/kecSr9V8WP
— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 31, 2025
One thought on “Just 24 HOURS before an American Airlines flight collided with a Blackhawk at Reagan National Airport, ANOTHER American flight had to abort landing due to a helicopter crossing its flight path at the same airport AA4514 can be seen on radar having to go around a make a second attempt, and is currently under investigation.”
Show me 2 more and we have a conspiracy afoot.
What happens when you want to control the skies and need to bypass Congress?
This has “problem reaction solution”written all over it. The chopper from the collision was flying at 300 MSL when its ceiling was 200MSL. He was flying 100MSL (half mile) higher than its limit.
And how is it that Trump just magically had an executive order filed out and ready to go on it in less than 12 hours?
This sounds all to phishy to me.
You know, the more I hear about Trump this past year, the more I feel like Hitler is being reincarnated.
Hitler was a narcissist. So is Trump. Hitler blew up his own Reichstag. Trump had Jan 6th.
Hitler most likely had fake assassination attempts to make people believe he needed to be in power. Trump appears to have done the same as details on it all still seem shady today.
Hitler was feared by those closest to him. Watch the guy handing the executive orders to Trump all the time. He always looks scared sh*tless of him.
Hitler gets rid of all who opposed him in the name of Nationalism. Trump is doing the same.
They say Hitler committed genocide. Trump is doing the same in Gaza.
The only thing different is that Hitler wanted the Jews out of Germany while Trump still thinks he’s King of the Jews.