⚡️🇮🇱JUST IN: An Israeli soldier, a bulldozer operator, was interviewed on Hebrew Kan and said:

“I told the officer that I perform a symphony with a D9 bulldozer, demolishing 50 buildings a week by myself. A two-story house means nothing to us. We completely destroyed Jabalia and… pic.twitter.com/qzcHQ1vajc

— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) January 22, 2025