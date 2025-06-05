JUST IN: Dave Portnoy has a meltdown, tells Barstool’s Kirk Minihane to “shut the f*ck up you bald f*ck” after Minihane criticized Portnoy’s approach to “Jew jokes”

One thought on “JUST IN: Dave Portnoy has a meltdown, tells Barstool’s Kirk Minihane to “shut the f*ck up you bald f*ck” after Minihane criticized Portnoy’s approach to “Jew jokes”

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*