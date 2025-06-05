JUST IN: Dave Portnoy has a meltdown, tells Barstool's Kirk Minihane to "shut the f*ck up you bald f*ck" after Minihane criticized Portnoy's approach to "Jew jokes"
Portnoy: "Shut up!… You work for me!"
Minihane: "Sure. You bet. For now…"
Portnoy: "For now? Quit! I'll save… pic.twitter.com/AM5Y2InCll
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 4, 2025
One thought on “JUST IN: Dave Portnoy has a meltdown, tells Barstool’s Kirk Minihane to “shut the f*ck up you bald f*ck” after Minihane criticized Portnoy’s approach to “Jew jokes””
Portnoy is a Joo.. why would you expect any different behavior!?