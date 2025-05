🇮🇱 JUST IN: Israel's Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich:

"The time has come to pounce on Gaza Occupy it. Establish military government, take territory from them, and implement President Trump's plan to remove 1.5-2 million Gazans from Gaza." pic.twitter.com/DZyPgH7sa4

— Khalissee (@Kahlissee) May 4, 2025