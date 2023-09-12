JUST IN: NYC Cutting Overtime Pay For Police To Fund Illegal Migrant Programs

By Chris – Trending Politics News

New York City has decided to cut overtime pay for its police force to redirect funds towards programs for illegal migrants. The decision comes at a time when crime rates in the city remain significantly higher than pre-COVID levels.

According to a recent report by the New York Post, the city’s decision to reduce NYPD overtime is directly linked to its efforts to address the ongoing migrant crisis. The article states that The NYPD will see its overtime budget slashed to help pay for the city’s response to the migrant crisis — even as crime remains higher than before the pandemic.

This decision has been met with criticism, especially considering the current state of law enforcement in the city. Reports have highlighted the challenges faced by the NYPD, explaining that they’re already being understaffed by thousands and have seen a spike in retirements and transfers.

The decision to cut overtime pay, which often acts as a crucial incentive for many officers, could further exacerbate the staffing issues and potentially compromise the safety of New York’s residents.

In a recent memo, Mayor Eric Adams‘ budget chief, Jacques Jiha, instructed the city’s four primary uniformed departments – including police, fire, sanitation, and corrections – to devise strategies to cut their overtime expenses.

Jiha stated in a memorandum dispatched to city departments on Saturday, “The mayor will … issue a directive to implement an overtime reduction initiative for our city’s four uniformed agencies (NYPD, FDNY, DOC/DSNY).” He further emphasized, “These agencies must submit a plan to reduce year-to-year OT spending.”

In light of the proposed cuts to overtime, Patrick Hendry, the leader of the city’s largest police union, the Police Benevolent Association, voiced strong opposition to the Post. He emphasized the challenges the NYPD currently faces, stating on Sunday, “It is going to be impossible for the NYPD to significantly reduce overtime unless it fixes its staffing crisis.”

Hendry highlighted the current staffing shortages, noting, “We are still thousands of cops short, and we’re struggling to drive crime back to pre-2020 levels without adequate personnel.” He further suggested a solution, saying, “If City Hall wants to save money without jeopardizing public safety, it needs to invest in keeping experienced cops on the job.” Adding to the concerns, a political strategist commented on the potential implications for Mayor Adams’ re-election bid in 2025. The strategist pointed out the risks associated with reducing the NYPD’s manpower, stating that Adams is “taking a big gamble.” Consultant Hank Sheinkopf, who has collaborated with police unions, succinctly captured the sentiment, saying, “If you cut overtime, you have fewer cops on the street. That equals less police protection.” The city’s decision to redirect these funds to illegal migrant programs has been viewed by many as a misallocation of resources. The defund the police movement, which has gained traction over the years, has been linked to rising crime rates in several major cities across the country. As more and more cities like New York, Chicago, and San Francisco see a rising influx of people, these problems will only get worse.