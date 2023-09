JUST IN: Residents in Old Town, Albuquerque OPENLY DEFY New Mexico Governor’s emergency Executive Order BANNING THE OPEN AND CONCEALED CARRY of firearms…

JUST IN: Residents in Old Town, Albuquerque OPENLY DEFY New Mexico Governor's emergency Executive Order BANNING THE OPEN AND CONCEALED CARRY of firearms… pic.twitter.com/fdHqsL8sI3 — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) September 11, 2023

