JUST IN: UFC champ Sean Strickland doubles down after getting into a spat with a Canadian journalist, blasts the "Chinese checkmark of Nike" and says he will fight for free speech.

🔥🔥🔥

One fan even stormed the stage to shake his hand.

"I care about you guys having freedom… pic.twitter.com/hmoAYCItsS

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 18, 2024