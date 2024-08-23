Kamala Gives Full-Throated Defense of Israel in DNC Speech, Says She’s Prepared to Fight Iran

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Vice President Kamala Harris gave a full-throated defense of Israel at the Democratic National Committee on Thursday, pledging that she will “always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself” and “always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself” with US supplied weaponry.

Harris pushed the “Hamas mass rape hoax” — while completely ignoring the “right to rape” riots in Israel — and offered the Palestinians her deepest sympathy and her assurance that she feels really sad about their nondescript “suffering.”

Except from The Times of Israel:

“With respect to the war in Gaza, President Biden and I are working around the clock because now is the time to get a hostage deal and a ceasefire deal done,” she says in her speech accepting her party’s nomination for president on the final night of the Democratic National Convention. “I will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself, and will always ensure that Israel has the ability to defend itself,” Harris continues to loud applause from the tens of thousands in the United Center. “Because the people of Israel must never again face the horror that a terrorist organization called Hamas caused on October 7, including unspeakable sexual violence and the massacre of young people at a music festival,” she says.

Whereas no proof has ever been provided of Hamas raping Israelis on Oct 7th, there’s video evidence that Israelis are raping Palestinian prisoners and polls show widespread public support among Israeli Jews for not criminally charging the rapists.

As a reminder, Harris aggressively pushed the “Hamas mass rape” hoax by airing Sheryl Sandberg’s propaganda film “Screams Before Silence” at a White House event in June which prominently featured a “confession” extracted out of a prisoner who was tortured in one of Israel’s rape dungeons.

Nonetheless, she regularly speaks in vague terms to act like she’s supporting the Palestinians and the media just puts out total lies to provide her with cover.

She continued:

“At the same time, what has happened in Gaza over the past 10 months is devastating. So many innocent lives, desperate hungry people fleeing to safety over and over again. The scale of suffering is heartbreaking.” “President Biden and I are working to end this war such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination,” Harris adds, evoking the loudest applause of the foreign policy section of her speech.

The largest applause for empty, meaningless words backed up by nothing. All she was saying is she favors long-standing US government policy in support of a two-state solution (which the Biden-Harris regime in their one-sided support for Israel is not even following).

Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s “diplomatic” trip to Israel over the past week was a PR stunt that ended with no ceasefire and the Jewish state literally blowing a Palestinian child’s head off and killing dozens of others in a series of airstrikes.

Harris ended her comments on Israel-Palestine by pledging to the Israel Lobby that she’s willing and ready to fight a war with Iran:

“And know this: I will never hesitate to take whatever action is necessary to defend our forces and our interests against Iran and Iran-backed terrorists.”

Harris started her political career by getting on her knees for Willie Brown and now she’s trying to win the presidency by dropping to her knees for Benjamin Netanyahu.