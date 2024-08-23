China has been buying Iraqi oil lately as part of the belt and road initiative.
Compare the outcome to the 40 years of war and sanctions by the US. pic.twitter.com/4adXXjh6w1
— Syrian Girl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) August 23, 2024
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
China has been buying Iraqi oil lately as part of the belt and road initiative.
Compare the outcome to the 40 years of war and sanctions by the US. pic.twitter.com/4adXXjh6w1
— Syrian Girl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) August 23, 2024