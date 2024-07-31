2 thoughts on “Kamala: You bet we’ll confiscate your guns

  1. so , calling for war on your own population i see And our Bill of Rights , isnt that so democratic of you , bring it ..if yer feeling froggy maybe send her door to door ..you know just so she can say once in her life she actually did something other than.. service the needs of ..well you know

    she so disgusting

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*