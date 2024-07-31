13-year-old Seattle-area boy shot in the back, killed after meeting group of teens in park to sell camera gear

By Jarryd Jaeger – The Postmillennial

A 13-year-old boy is dead after being shot in the back during an armed robbery in Kent, Washington, a town 20 miles southeast of Seattle. Matthiew Stavkovy went to a park with a group to sell camera gear to 18-year-old Faysal Abdullahi on July 16 when things took a violent turn and one of the elder teen’s alleged accomplices, aged 17 and 19, opened fire.

Three suspects have been arrested, though only Abdullahi, believed to be the mastermind behind the operation, has been formally charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery, according to KING5. His bail was set at $2 million. The 17 and 19-year-olds were brought into custody on July 25 and the court found probable cause to hold the 19-year-old for first-degree murder and first-degree robbery, with bail being set at $2 million. The 17-year-old is being held in secure detention. Prosecutors reportedly anticipate getting a case referral from Kent police by Tuesday, and will have a charging decision that day.

The incident took place around 9 pm at Turnkey Park in the eastern part of town where Stavkovy, his 15-year-old sister, a friend, and a seller were engaged in what initially appeared to be a normal OfferUp transaction with Abdullahi. It was later revealed that the teen suspect never planned on paying the agreed-upon $1,850 and that the goal had always been to steal it. At least one of the other two suspects allegedly took out a gun and fired as Abdullahi grabbed the bag of camera gear and pushed the seller to the ground. Stavkovy was struck in the back as he, his sister, and their friend ran to their ATV.

Stavkovy managed to drive out of the park but quickly lost consciousness, at which point his sister took over. She brought him to a nearby apartment, where residents called 911. He passed away a short time later.

A GoFundMe was set up to pay for Stavkovy’s funeral, which took place on Sunday. It has since raised over $52,000, with the family requesting that everything above $50,000 be donated to the Bread of Life Church in Matthiew’s name.

“Matthiew was an inspiration to all those that knew him,” a family friend wrote. “He was a talented young man that excelled in every area of his life. With his family, he helped in every possible way. He loved nature and took care of the chickens, cared for the garden, and had a passion for fishing. Within his studies, he looked forward to skipping 8th grade and going straight into 9th grade due to his outstanding performance. He devoted himself to serving people at Bread of Life Church, from helping with the construction, to singing and playing on instruments, and even delivering sermons from the pulpit. Most importantly, he loved the Lord with all his heart, and his conduct reflected that everywhere he was involved. Now, he is with his savior Jesus Christ.”