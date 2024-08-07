Kamala’s VP Pick Tim Walz Signed Pro-Pedophilia Legislation Into Law As MN Governor

By TYLER DURDEN – Zerohedge

Given that Kamala Harris seemed so set on choosing Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro as her vice presidential candidate that a leaked video even apparently revealed his selection, the complete about-face her campaign has taken by choosing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate instead has become the latest surprise in the whirlwind that the build up to the 2024 Presidential Election has become. However, a cursory review of Walz record shows that his selection should come as no surprise at all as he is the embodiment of the progressive policy making destroying America.

From his tenure during the BLM riots of 2020 in the epicenter of the race war as the governor the state where George Floyd died and Derek Chauvin and his colleagues were later convicted, to being head of a state with the largest population of Somali immigrants in the country at a time where the broader Muslim population is at odds with the Democratic Party over Israel’s war in Gaza, Walz provides Harris and her progressive agenda with valuable political capital that they so desperately need.

One bill signed into law by Walz as governor shows just how steadfast he is in support of that agenda, even when it takes form in its most perverse manifestations. As Governor Of Minnesota, Tim Walz signed a bill into law that paves the way to recognize pedophilia as a sexual orientation. In doing so, the law could be used to extend civil rights protections to pedophiles under Minnesota’s existing human rights code.

Provisions excluding pedophilia as a sexual orientation under state law were removed by amendments signed into law in Minnesota’s Take Pride Act.

The codification of this depraved decision was legislated in Minnesota’s Take Pride Act which took effect on August 1st, 2023 after Walz signed it into law. The bill was introduced to the State Of Minnesota House Of Representatives as HF No. 1655 by Leigh Finke, the first openly transgender legislator in the state’s history. The bill aimed to amend existing Minnesota statutes which defined a person’s sexual orientation under state law. Previously Minnesota’s definition of sexual orientation included language reading “‘Sexual orientation’ does not include a physical attraction or sexual attachment to children by an adult.” but Finke’s proposed amendment to that existing statute removed that exclusionary language. As such, the Take Price Act revised the legal definition of ‘sexual orientation’ under Minnesota law in a manner that would not exclude pedophilia from being recognized and afforded protections under existing human rights legislation.

The bill was then sent to committee and ultimately approved after multiple revisions, none of which modified Finke’s removal of language explicitly excluding pedophilia as a sexual orientation under Minnesota law. Ultimately, the amendments proposed by Finke would be passed with the term sexual orientation being re-defined as “to whom someone is, or is perceived of as being, emotionally, physically, or sexually attracted to based on sex or gender identity. A person may be attracted to men, women, both, neither, or to people who are genderqueer, androgynous, or have other gender identities.” The amendments made by the Take Pride Act became part of SF 2909, Minnesota’s Judiciary And Public Safety Bill, which was signed by Walz on May 29th, 2023.

Following its passage, the pro-pedophilia legislation became highlighted as a seminal achievement in advancing the civil rights of Minnesota’s LGBT+ community. Following Walz’s nomination as Kamala Harris’ vice presidential candidate, The architect of the Take Pride Act, Representative Leigh Finke, took to ABC News to wax poetic about the governors history as an LGBT+ advocate. Finke’s remarks included highlighting Walz longstanding support of the community, going back to his days as a high school teacher in which he served as the advisor for the gay-straight alliance whilst simultaneously being the school’s football coach. Finke would go on to convey how Walz influence was integral to Minnesota’s creation of a queer caucus, its election of 11 new LGBT+ members to the Minnesota House Of Representatives in 2022, and the passage of legislation sponsored by Finke which made Minnesota a transgender refuge state.

Since its passage, Finke has contended that the amendments made by the Take Pride Act do not serve the interest of pedophiles. “The bill updates outdated language that incorrectly ties pedophilia to a person’s sexual orientation,” Finke said in an email to USA Today in 2023, adding “Nothing in the bill changes or weakens any crimes against children, or the state’s ability to prosecute those who break the law. Of course, pedophilia is not a sexual orientation – which is why the language never should have been included in the statutory definition in the first place.” An amendment to the bill was also added which states “The physical or sexual attachment to children by an adult is not a protected class under this chapter.” However, the latter remark Finke made is paradoxical considering the language which explicitly states that pedophilia is not recognized as a sexual orientation is what is being removed by the changes to the statutory definition that the Take Pride Act makes.

While the bill does not affirmatively make pedophiles a protected class, it does remove the legal exclusion of pedophilia as a sexual orientation. In turn, Minnesota law provides civil rights protections to its residents based on their sexual orientation which now legally does not exclude pedophilia. The Minnesota Human Rights Act provides protections to Minnesotans against discrimination on the basis of their sexual orientation. The law allows those discriminated on the basis of their sexual orientation to sue for damages. In addition to providing those protections, the MHRA became the first state law in the nation to expressly ban discrimination against transgender people when it was passed in 1993. Since then, efforts from the likes of people such as Rep. Finke have sought to use the law as a political vehicle to advance their own legislation.

Though Finke contends the MHRA protections would not be extended to pedophiles given the additional amendment made to the Take Pride Act prohibiting those with “physical or sexual attachment” to children from being a protected class, the plain meaning of that amendment’s statutory construction could be construed to differentiate between physical or sexual attachment and physical or sexual attraction. The provision in the law advancing its liberal application could be construed to extend the MHRA protections to pedophiles under that basis. Given the amorphous view of the progressive agenda in which concepts like sexual orientation and gender identity has a seemingly infinite amount of labels, contrived sexual orientations like pedo-romantic, ephebophilia, minor-attacted persons, etc. among the endless slew of degenerate terminology leaves far too much uncertainty around how sexual orientation can now be contrived under Minnesota law.

By signing the Take Pride Act into law, Governor Tim Walz has shown his unrestrained commitment to advance extremely progressive policy making. That commitment highlights the agenda he has supported and political allies he has been willing to make in order to vault himself into the greatest heights of his political career thus far. In doing so, Walz devotion to a progressive agenda aimed at eroding the cohesion of traditional social norms to the extent that it would serve the interest of pedophiles succinctly summarizes his wanton abandonment of morality for the pursuit of political power. Given that Walz is running on the same ticket as a woman who is the central political figure being advanced by a soft coup which saw her installed as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, bypassing the primary process in a manner diametrically opposed to the democratic will of the people, it should come as no surprise that Harris would select someone just as, if not even more depraved as she is to be her running mate.