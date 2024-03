King Charles just gave his royal assent to new UK laws that allow gene-edited foods to go unlabeled despite having a personal, strictly organic food supply for himself.

🤬King Charles just gave his royal assent to new UK laws that allow gene-edited foods to go unlabeled despite having a personal, strictly organic food supply for himself. pic.twitter.com/HsY5KOompi — Truthseeker (@Xx17965797N) March 13, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet