Covid Criminals Must Face Military Tribunals Says Stew Peters

By Niamh Harris – The People’s Voice

A popular and outspoken major American News Show host says that there needs to be Military Tribunals for the globalists who have been waging war on humanity.

The covid criminals must face military tribunals, according to producer, director and writer Stew Peters

He said: “these parasites should be thrown in front of military tribunals one after another and then pay for what they’ve done”

Peters who released the film Died Suddenly in 2022 claims that the Covid ‘vaccines’ are deadly bio-weapons and have been causing sudden deaths in people around the world.

But he also believes that justice is coming for the those responsible for the excess deaths or “mass murder” of tens of millions of people.

“It’s time for extreme accountability”